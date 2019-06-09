China’s central bank governor Yi Gang shakes hands with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the G20 meeting in Japan on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
G20 finance chiefs agree trade, geopolitical tensions have ‘intensified’, sources say
- Ministers, central bankers set to issue joint statement promising to do more to resolve economic risks
- Communique also likely to say officials ‘reaffirm leaders’ conclusions on trade’ reached at Buenos Aires summit last year
Topic | G20
China’s central bank governor Yi Gang shakes hands with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the G20 meeting in Japan on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping described Donald Trump as a friend during his speech in St Petersburg on Friday. Photo: AP
China, US too intertwined to ‘break up’ despite trade war, Xi Jinping says in Russia
- President tells forum in St Petersburg he does not want a decoupling from Washington and doubts his ‘friend’ Donald Trump does either
- On efforts to boost global trade, Xi says he wants to be ‘a constructor, not a destroyer’
Topic | US-China relations
Xi Jinping described Donald Trump as a friend during his speech in St Petersburg on Friday. Photo: AP