Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jimmy Carter appears at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, less than a month after falling and breaking his hip. Photo: TNS via Zuma Wire/ DPA
Diplomacy

Donald Trump called Jimmy Carter to discuss fears China is ‘getting ahead’ of US

  • Former president discusses conversation with his successor at first public appearance since hip surgery last month
  • Carter tells church congregation that being a superpower is about more than just having the most powerful military
Topic |   US-China relations
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 11:00pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 10 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jimmy Carter appears at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, less than a month after falling and breaking his hip. Photo: TNS via Zuma Wire/ DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.