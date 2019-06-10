Jimmy Carter appears at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, less than a month after falling and breaking his hip. Photo: TNS via Zuma Wire/ DPA
Donald Trump called Jimmy Carter to discuss fears China is ‘getting ahead’ of US
- Former president discusses conversation with his successor at first public appearance since hip surgery last month
- Carter tells church congregation that being a superpower is about more than just having the most powerful military
Topic | US-China relations
Jimmy Carter appears at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, less than a month after falling and breaking his hip. Photo: TNS via Zuma Wire/ DPA