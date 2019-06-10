Channels

Lieutenant General H. Stacy Clardy III exchanges gifts with Major General Liu Erh-jung during the symposium in Honolulu on Wednesday. Photo: US Marine Corps Forces, Pacific
Diplomacy

US releases photo of Taiwanese major general at Indo-Pacific military talks

  • Flag of Taiwan’s Marine Corps also seen in pictures posted on social media by US Pacific Marines in another move likely to anger Beijing
  • While some Taipei lawmakers see the self-ruled island edging closer to Washington, analysts say they are not heading towards normalising ties
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Published: 8:30pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:40pm, 10 Jun, 2019

There has been growing bipartisan support in Washington for a harder line toward China and improved ties with Taiwan. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

Taiwan put on US defence department list of ‘countries’ in latest move likely to goad China

  • The wording is an apparent break with Washington’s long-standing adherence to a one-China policy
  • The acting US defence secretary, in the report’s introduction, identifies the Chinese Communist Party as the architect of a vision for ‘repressive world order’
Topic |   Taiwan
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Published: 5:18am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:05am, 8 Jun, 2019

There has been growing bipartisan support in Washington for a harder line toward China and improved ties with Taiwan. Photo: EPA
