Nairobi is concerned that a free-trade agreement with China would lead to a surge of imports. Photo: Xinhua
China ‘ready to talk’ about trade deal with East Africa bloc
- Beijing is open to possibility of ‘a new, favourable’ agreement, according to Chinese ambassador to Kenya
- Nairobi official says free-trade pact is ‘not feasible’ but it will seek a preferential, non-reciprocal arrangement
Huawei offers a ‘safe city’ surveillance programme in Kenya. File photo: AFP
Huawei strengthens foothold in Africa to offset US ban
- Huawei established itself across Africa since launching in Kenya in 1998, providing 4G networks to more than half of the continent
- Chinese tech giant signs agreement to reinforce its cooperation with the African Union
