Demonstrators march from Causeway Bay to government offices in Admiralty on Sunday to protest against the proposed extradition bill. Photo: SCMP/Robert Ng
US State Department expresses support for Hongkongers protesting extradition bill
- The US government issues its most strongly worded critique yet of proposed changes to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance
Protesters cover their faces with posters of Chief Executive Carrie Lam during the march from Causeway Bay to the government headquarters in Admiralty. Photo: Winson Wong
Carrie Lam vows to press on with controversial extradition bill despite mass protest but tries to pacify dissenters
- City’s chief executive speaks out day after hundreds of thousands of protesters took to streets
- Lam thanks those who took part, saying scrutiny is important part of ‘governance of Hong Kong’
