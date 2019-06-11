Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Demonstrators march from Causeway Bay to government offices in Admiralty on Sunday to protest against the proposed extradition bill. Photo: SCMP/Robert Ng
Diplomacy

US State Department expresses support for Hongkongers protesting extradition bill

  • The US government issues its most strongly worded critique yet of proposed changes to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance
Topic |   Law
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 7:01am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:01am, 11 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators march from Causeway Bay to government offices in Admiralty on Sunday to protest against the proposed extradition bill. Photo: SCMP/Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters cover their faces with posters of Chief Executive Carrie Lam during the march from Causeway Bay to the government headquarters in Admiralty. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Carrie Lam vows to press on with controversial extradition bill despite mass protest but tries to pacify dissenters

  • City’s chief executive speaks out day after hundreds of thousands of protesters took to streets
  • Lam thanks those who took part, saying scrutiny is important part of ‘governance of Hong Kong’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 12:17pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:07am, 11 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters cover their faces with posters of Chief Executive Carrie Lam during the march from Causeway Bay to the government headquarters in Admiralty. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.