China’s Indonesian Ambassador Xiao Qian has called on Southeast Asian countries to support the “global trade order” ahead of the G20 meeting in Osaka. Photo: Handout
China mobilises diplomats to drum up global support ahead of G20
- Jakarta envoy latest ambassador making Beijing’s case for ‘global trade order’ ahead of Osaka meeting
- US accused of abusing tariffs and acting against principles of market competition
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Beijing’s non-intervention in foreign exchange markets might be the reason for the decrease in the value of the yuan. Photo: EPA-EFE
China is letting value of yuan slide to offset trade war tariffs, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says
- Currency’s slump is not a coincidence and could be the result of Beijing not intervening in markets, politician says
- Chinese firms are absorbing a large part of the tariff rise to prevent price increases being passed on to US consumers, he says
