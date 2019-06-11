US coastguard ship Bertholf during a joint exercise with the Philippines near Scarborough shoal in the South China Sea in May. Photo: AFP
Coastguard here to help, says US to South China Sea nations
- Presence will help enforce sovereignty of partner countries in disputed waters, according to vice-admiral
- Vessels a response to China’s territorial claims in the region
Topic | South China Sea
US coastguard ship Bertholf during a joint exercise with the Philippines near Scarborough shoal in the South China Sea in May. Photo: AFP