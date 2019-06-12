Wu Baiyi, the head of the Institute of American Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, says he “quoted, not plagiarised” another researcher’s material on the origins of the China-US trade war. Photo: Handout
Top Chinese academic hits back at plagiarism claims over US-China trade war research
- Specialist in American affairs says he quoted – not copied – analyses and data in comments at an event last week
- Accuser says he was shocked to see his material referred to without proper attribution
Topic | US-China trade war
Wu Baiyi, the head of the Institute of American Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, says he “quoted, not plagiarised” another researcher’s material on the origins of the China-US trade war. Photo: Handout