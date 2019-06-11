The US wanted ‘enormous’ changes to Chinese law, according to Shi Yinhong. Photo: Alamy
US accused of undermining trade talks by demanding ‘hundreds’ of changes to Chinese law
- State Council adviser Shi Yinhong says America’s insistence on strong intellectual property protections is asking too much of Beijing
- Chinese officials have started to think ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’ as the gap between the two sides continues to widen
Topic | US-China trade war
The US wanted ‘enormous’ changes to Chinese law, according to Shi Yinhong. Photo: Alamy
The Port of Tampa in Florida is putting its cargo-handling capacity to use on trans-Pacific services run by China Ocean Shipping. Photo: Alamy
Battered Chinese companies put American plans on hold as trade war rattles confidence in US
- Survey mirrors downbeat sentiment of American businesses operating in China
- While optimism is scarce, US think tank warns that trade war focus is skewed
Topic | US-China relations
The Port of Tampa in Florida is putting its cargo-handling capacity to use on trans-Pacific services run by China Ocean Shipping. Photo: Alamy