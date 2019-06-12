Channels

China's state planner has begun a survey of the country's rare earth resources, including how to protect, develop and apply the prized minerals.
Diplomacy

China counts its rare earth blessings as ban speculation persists

  • State planners survey seven regions rich in the precious resource including Inner Mongolia and Jiangxi province
  • Will Beijing weaponise its supply dominance in trade war with the US?
Topic |   US-China trade war
Published: 11:08am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:08am, 12 Jun, 2019

China's state planner has begun a survey of the country's rare earth resources, including how to protect, develop and apply the prized minerals.
Rare earth oxides praseodymium and neodymium in the final stage of production at Lynas’ Advanced Materials Plant in Gebeng, Malaysia, in 2014. Photo: Reuters
China

Pentagon eyes rare earth supplies in Africa in push away from China

  • US Department of Defence has held talks with Malawi’s Mkango Resources and other rare earth miners across the globe about supplies of strategic minerals
  • Push comes as China threatens to curb exports to US rare earths, which are used in a range of military equipment and hi-tech consumer electronics
Topic |   Rare Earths
Published: 7:31am, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:27pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Rare earth oxides praseodymium and neodymium in the final stage of production at Lynas’ Advanced Materials Plant in Gebeng, Malaysia, in 2014. Photo: Reuters
