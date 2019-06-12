China’s state planner has begun a survey of the country’s rare earth resources, including how to protect, develop and apply the prized minerals. Photo: Reuters
China counts its rare earth blessings as ban speculation persists
- State planners survey seven regions rich in the precious resource including Inner Mongolia and Jiangxi province
- Will Beijing weaponise its supply dominance in trade war with the US?
Topic | US-China trade war
Rare earth oxides praseodymium and neodymium in the final stage of production at Lynas’ Advanced Materials Plant in Gebeng, Malaysia, in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Pentagon eyes rare earth supplies in Africa in push away from China
- US Department of Defence has held talks with Malawi’s Mkango Resources and other rare earth miners across the globe about supplies of strategic minerals
- Push comes as China threatens to curb exports to US rare earths, which are used in a range of military equipment and hi-tech consumer electronics
Topic | Rare Earths
