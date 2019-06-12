Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang says it will attend the Straits Forum in Xiamen despite “warnings” from the island’s government. Photo: Alamy
Taiwan’s Koumintang to send delegation to mainland China forum despite ‘warning’ from Taipei
- Group led by party vice-chairman Tseng Yung-chuan will take part in opening ceremony on Sunday, spokeswoman says
- Island’s government said last month Beijing was using the event to drum up support for Xi Jinping’s plan to reunify Taiwan
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
