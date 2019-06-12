Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

AIIB vice-president Danny Alexander says the bank’s annual meeting in Luxembourg next month will focus on connectivity between Europe and Asia. Photo: Twitter
Diplomacy

Luxembourg to be first nation outside Asia to host annual meeting of China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

  • AIIB vice-president says no decision yet on role for Hong Kong in lender’s operations
Topic |   Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 10:15pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:15pm, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

AIIB vice-president Danny Alexander says the bank’s annual meeting in Luxembourg next month will focus on connectivity between Europe and Asia. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has invested US$8 billion in 40 projects in 16 countries, most of them in Asia, since its inception in January 2016. Photo: Reuters
Companies

China-backed infrastructure bank AIIB to start local currency financing amid trade war, forex concerns

  • Infrastructure bank to pilot local currency financing in India rupee, Indonesian rupiah, says vice-president
Topic |   Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 6:25pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:55pm, 11 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has invested US$8 billion in 40 projects in 16 countries, most of them in Asia, since its inception in January 2016. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.