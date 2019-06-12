AIIB vice-president Danny Alexander says the bank’s annual meeting in Luxembourg next month will focus on connectivity between Europe and Asia. Photo: Twitter
Luxembourg to be first nation outside Asia to host annual meeting of China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
- AIIB vice-president says no decision yet on role for Hong Kong in lender’s operations
Topic | Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
AIIB vice-president Danny Alexander says the bank’s annual meeting in Luxembourg next month will focus on connectivity between Europe and Asia. Photo: Twitter
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has invested US$8 billion in 40 projects in 16 countries, most of them in Asia, since its inception in January 2016. Photo: Reuters
China-backed infrastructure bank AIIB to start local currency financing amid trade war, forex concerns
- Infrastructure bank to pilot local currency financing in India rupee, Indonesian rupiah, says vice-president
Topic | Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has invested US$8 billion in 40 projects in 16 countries, most of them in Asia, since its inception in January 2016. Photo: Reuters