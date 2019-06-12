Protesters march against the extradition bill in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: KY Cheng
China slams US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for condemning Hong Kong extradition bill
- Beijing demands Washington stop interfering in China’s internal affairs after US politician says Congress will have to reassess whether Hong Kong has ‘sufficient autonomy’ if proposed legislation goes through
As it happened: How Hong Kong's protest march against the extradition bill turned ugly
- Mob storms metal barricades, police respond with batons and pepper spray
- Melee still under way at Legco as police try to disperse angry crowd
Demonstrators clash with riot police outside the Legislative Council in Admiralty. Photo: Edmond So
Barriers block Lung Wo Road. Photo: Xinqi Su
