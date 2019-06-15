China’s new abnormal: European patrols in disputed Southeast Asian waters

A German flag flutters outside the Great Hall of the People before a welcome ceremony for German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Beijing in May 2018. Photo: Reuters
A German flag flutters outside the Great Hall of the People before a welcome ceremony for German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Beijing in May 2018. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe accompanies his German counterpart, Ursula von der Leyen, on an honour guard review during her visit to Beijing in October. Photo: AFP
Vigilant of the past, Germany wades warily into the South China Sea
- Berlin split over plan to join EU allies in US-style ‘freedom of navigation’ exercises
- Chancellor Angela Merkel faces opposition from public over international action
Topic | South China Sea
Chinese Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe accompanies his German counterpart, Ursula von der Leyen, on an honour guard review during her visit to Beijing in October. Photo: AFP