Chinese ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming says Beijing never instructed Hong Kong amend the extradition legislation. Photo: Xinhua
‘No extradition law order from Beijing’: Chinese ambassador rejects claims of central government hand in Hong Kong bill
- Liu Xiaoming, China’s top envoy in London, warns Britain against intervening in former colony
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
At least 100 protesters gathered on the footbridge outside the United Centre in Admiralty on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Extradition bill debate postponed for second time after Hong Kong protests
- Legislative Council president makes announcement in circular sent to lawmakers
- No date set for second reading as city slowly gets back to normal and counts cost of clashes between protesters and police
