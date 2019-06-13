The Trump attraction was closed for encouraging “violent disrespect” of a public figure. Photo: AFP
Chinese expo shuts ‘stress relief’ booth that let visitors strike effigy of US President Donald Trump with mallet
- Japanese company Soliton Systems encouraged ‘violent disrespect’ of public figure, organisers of three-day technology trade show in Shanghai say
Topic | US-China relations
The Trump attraction was closed for encouraging “violent disrespect” of a public figure. Photo: AFP
The photograph was seen around the world: US President Donald Trump and France’s Emmanuel Macron, gilded spades in hand, shovelling dirt over a young sapling. File photo: TNS
White House tree symbolising friendship between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron has died
- French president offered young oak to Donald Trump during state visit in 2018
Topic | Donald Trump
The photograph was seen around the world: US President Donald Trump and France’s Emmanuel Macron, gilded spades in hand, shovelling dirt over a young sapling. File photo: TNS