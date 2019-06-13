Donald Trump could raise the issue of Hong Kong when he meets Xi Jinping later this month. Photo: AP
Hong Kong protest row could give Donald Trump another card to play against China – but will he use it?
- While US president says he ‘understood the reason for the demonstration’, many observers are sceptical about whether he will take concrete action
- Controversial proposals to allow extradition to mainland China could complicate efforts to reach a trade deal if Trump chooses to raise the issue when he meets Xi Jinping at the G20 summit later this month
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
