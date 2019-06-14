David Stilwell retired from the military in 2015 with the rank of brigadier general. Photo: US Air Force
United States names former defence attaché to Beijing as top diplomat for East Asia
- Retired air force fighter pilot David Stilwell speaks Chinese and Korean and has knowledge of regional issues
- Appointment fills position left vacant since Daniel Russel stepped down in April 2017
Topic | US-China relations
Acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan criticised China for breaching the US-led world order. Photo: Reuters
Erosion of nations’ sovereignty must end, US defence chief Patrick Shanahan tells Asia forum
- Having the capability to win wars the best way to deter aggressive behaviour in Indo-Pacific, official says at Shangri-La Dialogue
- Shanahan appeals to Asian countries to invest in themselves to increase ‘ability to exercise sovereign choices’
Topic | Diplomacy
