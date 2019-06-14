Channels

David Stilwell retired from the military in 2015 with the rank of brigadier general. Photo: US Air Force
Diplomacy

United States names former defence attaché to Beijing as top diplomat for East Asia

  • Retired air force fighter pilot David Stilwell speaks Chinese and Korean and has knowledge of regional issues
  • Appointment fills position left vacant since Daniel Russel stepped down in April 2017
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:14pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:14pm, 14 Jun, 2019

David Stilwell retired from the military in 2015 with the rank of brigadier general. Photo: US Air Force
Acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan criticised China for breaching the US-led world order. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Erosion of nations’ sovereignty must end, US defence chief Patrick Shanahan tells Asia forum

  • Having the capability to win wars the best way to deter aggressive behaviour in Indo-Pacific, official says at Shangri-La Dialogue
  • Shanahan appeals to Asian countries to invest in themselves to increase ‘ability to exercise sovereign choices’
Topic |   Diplomacy
SCMP

Lee Jeong-ho  

Catherine Wong  

Minnie Chan  

Published: 12:48pm, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:07pm, 1 Jun, 2019

Acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan criticised China for breaching the US-led world order. Photo: Reuters
