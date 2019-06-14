Brazilian vice-president Hamilton Mourao met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last month as part of efforts to maintain warm relations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese investors welcome in Brazil as long as they ‘create jobs, play by the rules’
- Companies ‘can’t arrive here and bring 100,000 Chinese people to work’, vice-president Hamilton Mourao says
- Brazil’s position on US-China trade war ‘pragmatic and flexible’, official says
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Huawei has already been locked out of the US market. Australia and New Zealand also blocked it from building 5G networks. Photo: Reuters
Brazil will not bar China’s Huawei from 5G network, vice-president Hamilton Mourao says
- Mourao met Huawei chief executive Ren Zhengfei on a trip to China last month
- Vice-president says Brazil has no plans to bar Huawei when it launches its 5G network next year
Topic | US-China tech war
