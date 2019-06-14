Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China and India are ‘opportunities, not a threat, to one another’ President Xi Jinping tells PM Narendra Modi
- At Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, leaders discuss terrorism and border security
- Analyst says elite in New Delhi regards China as a principal national threat
Topic | China-India relations
A 13-year-old works on a fishing boat in Manila. Child labour is an ‘extreme risk’ in one in 10 countries globally. Photo: AFP
Child labour at risk of rising in China and India as economic momentum fails to reach poorest in the community, study finds
- There are about 150 million child labourers around the world, the majority working on farms in Africa and Asia. And the most populous nations are falling behind in combatting it, says a new index
Topic | International Labour Organisation
