Beijing says 1 million Uygurs and other Muslims are being detained because of a terrorism threat. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

United Nations’ counterterrorism chief Vladimir Voronkov in China to visit Xinjiang internment camps

  • Undersecretary general is highest level UN official to visit far western region
  • Voronkov’s visit has been criticised by rights activists, who have described Xinjiang as an open prison
Topic |   Xinjiang
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:21pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:45pm, 14 Jun, 2019

A detention facility in Artux in Xinjiang region. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet welcome to visit Xinjiang, Chinese ambassador says

  • Detention centres where more than a million Muslims are thought to be held have prompted widespread criticism
  • Chinese diplomat defends ‘education training centres’ and insists former Chilean president is welcome to visit western region
Topic |   Human rights in China
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:35pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:26pm, 13 Jun, 2019

