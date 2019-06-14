Beijing says 1 million Uygurs and other Muslims are being detained because of a terrorism threat. Photo: AP
United Nations’ counterterrorism chief Vladimir Voronkov in China to visit Xinjiang internment camps
- Undersecretary general is highest level UN official to visit far western region
- Voronkov’s visit has been criticised by rights activists, who have described Xinjiang as an open prison
A detention facility in Artux in Xinjiang region. Photo: AP
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet welcome to visit Xinjiang, Chinese ambassador says
- Detention centres where more than a million Muslims are thought to be held have prompted widespread criticism
- Chinese diplomat defends ‘education training centres’ and insists former Chilean president is welcome to visit western region
