Chinese soybean buyers are asking sellers in the United States to delay cargoes. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Chinese buyers look to delay soybean cargoes from American suppliers

  • Beijing’s state-owned companies trying to roll about 2 million tonnes of July cargoes into August, source says
  • Contract renegotiations come as the world’s top two economies remain locked in a protracted trade war
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:43pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:43pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Chinese soybean buyers are asking sellers in the United States to delay cargoes. Photo: AP
Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Diplomacy

Why China’s dependence on farm subsidies is an obstacle to a trade war deal with the US

  • Prospects for Washington and Beijing reaching a deal to end their months-long trade war have dwindled as tit-for-tat tariffs have returned
  • But the stumbling blocks go beyond import duties, and China may not be prepared to cross its ‘red lines’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 11:00pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 7:06am, 28 May, 2019

Illustration: Kaliz Lee
