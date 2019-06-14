Chinese soybean buyers are asking sellers in the United States to delay cargoes. Photo: AP
Chinese buyers look to delay soybean cargoes from American suppliers
- Beijing’s state-owned companies trying to roll about 2 million tonnes of July cargoes into August, source says
- Contract renegotiations come as the world’s top two economies remain locked in a protracted trade war
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese soybean buyers are asking sellers in the United States to delay cargoes. Photo: AP
Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Why China’s dependence on farm subsidies is an obstacle to a trade war deal with the US
- Prospects for Washington and Beijing reaching a deal to end their months-long trade war have dwindled as tit-for-tat tariffs have returned
- But the stumbling blocks go beyond import duties, and China may not be prepared to cross its ‘red lines’
Topic | US-China trade war
Illustration: Kaliz Lee