Toshiba was one of the companies affected by US actions to prevent the rise of Japan in a trade war that echoes in today’s tensions between the US and China. Photo: Reuters
Lessons from an old trade war: China can learn from the Japan experience
- In the last half of the 20th century US worries about a rising Japan led to tariffs and technology mistrust
- Differences in the Chinese experience may predict a different outcome
Topic | US-China tech war
Toshiba was one of the companies affected by US actions to prevent the rise of Japan in a trade war that echoes in today’s tensions between the US and China. Photo: Reuters
The new list aims to “more effectively forestall and defuse national security risks”, according to China’s top economic planning agency. Photo: Xinhua
China to unveil new measure to protect tech firms targeted in trade war
- Study is under way to set up so-called national technological security management list, with more details to come ‘in the near future’, Xinhua says
- It comes days after Beijing said it would blacklist ‘unreliable’ foreign entities
Topic | US-China relations
The new list aims to “more effectively forestall and defuse national security risks”, according to China’s top economic planning agency. Photo: Xinhua