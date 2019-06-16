Channels

Toshiba was one of the companies affected by US actions to prevent the rise of Japan in a trade war that echoes in today’s tensions between the US and China. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Lessons from an old trade war: China can learn from the Japan experience

  • In the last half of the 20th century US worries about a rising Japan led to tariffs and technology mistrust
  • Differences in the Chinese experience may predict a different outcome
Topic |   US-China tech war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 12:00am, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:00am, 16 Jun, 2019

Toshiba was one of the companies affected by US actions to prevent the rise of Japan in a trade war that echoes in today’s tensions between the US and China. Photo: Reuters
The new list aims to “more effectively forestall and defuse national security risks”, according to China’s top economic planning agency. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China to unveil new measure to protect tech firms targeted in trade war

  • Study is under way to set up so-called national technological security management list, with more details to come ‘in the near future’, Xinhua says
  • It comes days after Beijing said it would blacklist ‘unreliable’ foreign entities
Topic |   US-China relations
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 8:34pm, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 8 Jun, 2019

The new list aims to “more effectively forestall and defuse national security risks”, according to China’s top economic planning agency. Photo: Xinhua
