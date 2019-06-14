Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily has sought to ramp up the rhetoric ahead of a possible meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
China’s state media tells US it picked the ‘wrong rival at the wrong time’
- ‘Stubbornly putting pressure on countries’ is a miscalculation by Washington, People’s Daily commentary says
- Without the ‘foundation of equality and common development’, gains made by any nation will be short-lived
Topic | US-China relations
Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily has sought to ramp up the rhetoric ahead of a possible meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
“President Trump is the first guy in these several decades to take strong actions to remedy a very unbalanced trading relationship where the Chinese have violated international trade law,” White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Larry Kudlow: US needs to ‘kick butt’ to get trade deal with China
- The White House’s chief economic adviser argues that strong-arm tactics are needed, especially with Beijing
Topic | POLITICO
“President Trump is the first guy in these several decades to take strong actions to remedy a very unbalanced trading relationship where the Chinese have violated international trade law,” White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images