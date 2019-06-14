Police use tear gas to disperse protesters against the anti-extradition law in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
China summons US envoy in protest over Hong Kong extradition bill remarks by Washington
- Chinese vice foreign minister says Beijing will not accept meddling by foreign forces in Hong Kong’s affairs.
Chinese ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming says Beijing never instructed Hong Kong to amend the extradition legislation. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese ambassador to Britain rejects claims that Beijing had a hand in Hong Kong extradition bill
- Liu Xiaoming says amendment to the extradition bill was initiated by the Hong Kong government
- Liu, China’s top envoy in London, also warned Britain against intervening in former colony
