Police use tear gas to disperse protesters against the anti-extradition law in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Diplomacy

China summons US envoy in protest over Hong Kong extradition bill remarks by Washington

  • Chinese vice foreign minister says Beijing will not accept meddling by foreign forces in Hong Kong’s affairs.
Topic |   US-China relations
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 7:23pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:34pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Chinese ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming says Beijing never instructed Hong Kong to amend the extradition legislation. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Chinese ambassador to Britain rejects claims that Beijing had a hand in Hong Kong extradition bill

  • Liu Xiaoming says amendment to the extradition bill was initiated by the Hong Kong government
  • Liu, China’s top envoy in London, also warned Britain against intervening in former colony
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 4:28pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:53am, 14 Jun, 2019

