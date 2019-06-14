Channels

Two academics at Emory University in the US were sacked for allegedly failing to disclose their sources of financing and research ties to China. Photo: Wikimedia
Diplomacy

Professor at Emory University seeks legal support amid US probe into academics’ ties to China

  • Yu Shan Ping says he was asked by his medical school in Atlanta, Georgia to vacate his office by the end of June
  • Academic says he is concerned after two of his colleagues were sacked last month
Topic |   US-China relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 10:00pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:17pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Two academics at Emory University in the US were sacked for allegedly failing to disclose their sources of financing and research ties to China. Photo: Wikimedia
Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, said it sacked two scientists over their funding and research ties to China. Photo: Alamy
Diplomacy

Emory University in US fires scientists over undisclosed funding ties to China

  • Sackings come after investigation into researchers at dozens of colleges financed by the National Institutes of Health
Topic |   US-China relations
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 8:00pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 2:27am, 25 May, 2019

Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, said it sacked two scientists over their funding and research ties to China. Photo: Alamy
