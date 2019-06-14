Two academics at Emory University in the US were sacked for allegedly failing to disclose their sources of financing and research ties to China. Photo: Wikimedia
Professor at Emory University seeks legal support amid US probe into academics’ ties to China
- Yu Shan Ping says he was asked by his medical school in Atlanta, Georgia to vacate his office by the end of June
- Academic says he is concerned after two of his colleagues were sacked last month
Topic | US-China relations
Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, said it sacked two scientists over their funding and research ties to China. Photo: Alamy
Emory University in US fires scientists over undisclosed funding ties to China
- Sackings come after investigation into researchers at dozens of colleges financed by the National Institutes of Health
