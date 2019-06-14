Plans for the list were announced amid the ongoing tensions between the US and China, but one diplomat said it was “not only American” firms that were worried. Photo: AFP
China warned its ‘unreliable entities’ list risks undermining foreign business confidence
- Sources warn that plan has generated concern about a lack of transparency and possible abuse of blacklist
- Measure to target organisations and individuals that pose a threat to Chinese firms or security was announced following US sanctions against Huawei
