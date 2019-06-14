Channels

Paul Donovan, a chief economist with UBS, has been asked to take a leave of absence. Photo: Wikipedia
Diplomacy

Chinese securities organisation blacklists UBS banker who made ‘pig’ remarks seen as offensive

  • Paul Donovan, who has apologised for his comments, attributed higher Chinese consumer prices to ‘sick pigs’ while speaking on a podcast
  • The Securities Association of China recommended that its members not invite Donovan to their events
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 11:56pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:56pm, 14 Jun, 2019

The Swiss investment bank issued an apology for any misunderstanding caused by Paul Donovan’s comments on China’s inflation on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Swiss investment bank UBS apologises for chief economist’s ‘Chinese pig’ remarks, which sparked outcry online

  • Paul Donovan’s comments about Chinese pigs were condemned as derogatory by internet users in mainland China
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 5:49pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:24pm, 13 Jun, 2019

The Swiss investment bank issued an apology for any misunderstanding caused by Paul Donovan’s comments on China’s inflation on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
