Dozens of Taiwanese companies affected by the trade war in mainland China and being lured back home. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese companies hit by US-China trade war lured back home by Taipei
- ‘Invest Taiwan’ offers low-cost loans, help finding workers and even rent-free accommodation for firms struggling to make a profit on the Chinese mainland
- Since February, 66 firms have benefited from the programme and committed to invest US$10.5 billion in the self-ruled island
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping could meet in Japan later this month. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump says ‘it doesn’t matter’ if Xi Jinping agrees to meeting at G20 because US is ‘collecting billions in tariffs’ from China
- US president insists Chinese exporters bear burden of tariffs despite economists agreeing costs are largely borne by US consumers
- Trump again accuses Beijing of manipulating value of yuan to cushion impact of US duties
Topic | Donald Trump
