Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Dozens of Taiwanese companies affected by the trade war in mainland China and being lured back home. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Taiwanese companies hit by US-China trade war lured back home by Taipei

  • ‘Invest Taiwan’ offers low-cost loans, help finding workers and even rent-free accommodation for firms struggling to make a profit on the Chinese mainland
  • Since February, 66 firms have benefited from the programme and committed to invest US$10.5 billion in the self-ruled island
Topic |   US-China trade war
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 3:05pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:05pm, 15 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Dozens of Taiwanese companies affected by the trade war in mainland China and being lured back home. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping could meet in Japan later this month. Photo: AFP
China

Donald Trump says ‘it doesn’t matter’ if Xi Jinping agrees to meeting at G20 because US is ‘collecting billions in tariffs’ from China

  • US president insists Chinese exporters bear burden of tariffs despite economists agreeing costs are largely borne by US consumers
  • Trump again accuses Beijing of manipulating value of yuan to cushion impact of US duties
Topic |   Donald Trump
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:01am, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:06pm, 15 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping could meet in Japan later this month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.