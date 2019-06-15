Xi Jinping appears delighted with his gift of a box of Russian ice creams from Vladimir Putin. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Russia ties turn icy in a sweet way as Vladimir Putin gifts Xi Jinping his favourite treat
- ‘Best friends’ celebrate Chinese president’s 66th birthday with Russian ice cream and champagne on sidelines of conference in Tajikistan
- Leaders meet for the second time in a week, toast their nations’ strong ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China and Russia to close ranks in united front against American pressure following Xi Jinping’s meeting with Vladimir Putin
- Moscow and Beijing could be about to upgrade their relationship to something close to an alliance as both try to fend off pressure from the West, sources say
- After meeting with Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin tells Tass that the two nations’ agreement on global issues is at ‘an unprecedentedly high level’
