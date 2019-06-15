Channels

Xi Jinping appears delighted with his gift of a box of Russian ice creams from Vladimir Putin. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China-Russia ties turn icy in a sweet way as Vladimir Putin gifts Xi Jinping his favourite treat

  • ‘Best friends’ celebrate Chinese president’s 66th birthday with Russian ice cream and champagne on sidelines of conference in Tajikistan
  • Leaders meet for the second time in a week, toast their nations’ strong ties
Topic |   Xi Jinping
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 6:41pm, 15 Jun, 2019

