SCMP
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Saturday reiterated that Hong Kong’s extradition bill was an internal affair. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Hong Kong extradition bill complicates an already tense US-China relationship

  • But analysts say that with trade at the top of the agenda, neither side is likely to push too hard on the issue
  • Beijing summoned US envoy on Friday in protest over Washington’s condemnation of the legislation
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Teddy Ng  

Liu Zhen  

Published: 9:57pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:56pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, welcomed the decision to suspend the extradition bill: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong extradition bill: business groups breathe collective sigh of relief over government decision to delay legislation

  • American Chamber of Commerce sees development as important signal to city’s international business community
  • Entrepreneur Allan Zeman hopes move will ease tensions in a city ‘built on trust’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Denise Tsang  

Kanis Leung  

Published: 6:58pm, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:15pm, 15 Jun, 2019

