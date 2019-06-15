Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Saturday reiterated that Hong Kong’s extradition bill was an internal affair. Photo: AP
Hong Kong extradition bill complicates an already tense US-China relationship
- But analysts say that with trade at the top of the agenda, neither side is likely to push too hard on the issue
- Beijing summoned US envoy on Friday in protest over Washington’s condemnation of the legislation
Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, welcomed the decision to suspend the extradition bill: Nora Tam
Hong Kong extradition bill: business groups breathe collective sigh of relief over government decision to delay legislation
- American Chamber of Commerce sees development as important signal to city’s international business community
- Entrepreneur Allan Zeman hopes move will ease tensions in a city ‘built on trust’
