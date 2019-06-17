Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters flood the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in opposition to the government’s proposed extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Diplomacy

China ‘to avoid Trump attempt to play Hong Kong protest card’ at G20 talks with Xi Jinping

  • A meeting between the two leaders has yet to be confirmed
  • Mass rallies in the city will no doubt be a talking point if they do
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Catherine Wong  

Kristin Huang  

Published: 5:00pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:30pm, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters flood the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in opposition to the government’s proposed extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump shakes hand with China's President Xi Jinping at the end of a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in November 2017. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong

Donald Trump to raise Hong Kong extradition protests with Xi Jinping at G20, Mike Pompeo says

  • US president earlier said he hoped protesters against controversial law would ‘work it out’ with China but stopped short of condemning the proposed legislation
  • Secretary of state says Trump’s imposition of widespread tariffs on Chinese goods in trade war show his willingness to confront Beijing
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:35am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:35am, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump shakes hand with China's President Xi Jinping at the end of a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in November 2017. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.