Protesters flood the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in opposition to the government’s proposed extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
China ‘to avoid Trump attempt to play Hong Kong protest card’ at G20 talks with Xi Jinping
- A meeting between the two leaders has yet to be confirmed
- Mass rallies in the city will no doubt be a talking point if they do
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters flood the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in opposition to the government’s proposed extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
US President Donald Trump shakes hand with China's President Xi Jinping at the end of a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in November 2017. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump to raise Hong Kong extradition protests with Xi Jinping at G20, Mike Pompeo says
- US president earlier said he hoped protesters against controversial law would ‘work it out’ with China but stopped short of condemning the proposed legislation
- Secretary of state says Trump’s imposition of widespread tariffs on Chinese goods in trade war show his willingness to confront Beijing
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
US President Donald Trump shakes hand with China's President Xi Jinping at the end of a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in November 2017. Photo: AFP