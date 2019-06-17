China is “studying” ways to use its status as the world’s largest supplier of the minerals. Photo: Reuters
China’s top economic planner refuses to rule out playing rare earths card against US
- The National Development and Reform Commission has again hinted that it may block America’s access to the strategic resources as the trade war drags on
- China produces 90 per cent of world’s rare earths and has warned it will not allow them to be used to ‘curb country’s development’
Topic | US-China tech war
China is “studying” ways to use its status as the world’s largest supplier of the minerals. Photo: Reuters