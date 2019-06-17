Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China is “studying” ways to use its status as the world’s largest supplier of the minerals. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China’s top economic planner refuses to rule out playing rare earths card against US

  • The National Development and Reform Commission has again hinted that it may block America’s access to the strategic resources as the trade war drags on
  • China produces 90 per cent of world’s rare earths and has warned it will not allow them to be used to ‘curb country’s development’
Topic |   US-China tech war
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 7:37pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:37pm, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

China is “studying” ways to use its status as the world’s largest supplier of the minerals. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.