Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) will make his first official trip to North Korea this week, following an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right). Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
Chinese President Xi Jinping to make first official trip to North Korea this week
- Visit to take place on Thursday and Friday and follows repeated invitations from Pyongyang
Topic | North Korea
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) will make his first official trip to North Korea this week, following an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right). Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA