Television screens at an electronics store in Beijing showing footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in January. Xi’s return visit to Pyongyang on Thursday will be the first by a Chinese president to the hermit kingdom in more than a decade. Photo: Reuters
What economic gifts will Xi Jinping take to Pyongyang?
- First official visit to North Korea by a Chinese president in more than a decade begins on Thursday
- Restoration of economic relations likely to be on the agenda
North Korean refugees. Photo: Reuters
North Korean defectors targeted by Chinese authorities in crackdown on ‘underground railroad’
- North Koreans who enter China illegally face numerous threats, including from the criminal networks they often have to turn to for help
- Tens of thousands of women and girls trying to flee North Korea have been pressed into prostitution, forced marriage, or cybersex operations in China
