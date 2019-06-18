Channels

Television screens at an electronics store in Beijing showing footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in January. Xi’s return visit to Pyongyang on Thursday will be the first by a Chinese president to the hermit kingdom in more than a decade. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

What economic gifts will Xi Jinping take to Pyongyang?

  • First official visit to North Korea by a Chinese president in more than a decade begins on Thursday
  • Restoration of economic relations likely to be on the agenda
Topic |   North Korea
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 11:48am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:55am, 18 Jun, 2019

North Korean refugees. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

North Korean defectors targeted by Chinese authorities in crackdown on ‘underground railroad’

  • North Koreans who enter China illegally face numerous threats, including from the criminal networks they often have to turn to for help
  • Tens of thousands of women and girls trying to flee North Korea have been pressed into prostitution, forced marriage, or cybersex operations in China
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:52am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:52am, 17 Jun, 2019

