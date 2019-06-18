Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua (left) and British Chancellor Philip Hammond shake hands at London’s Mansion House. Photo: Reuters
China-Britain trade deal secured, despite UK’s Hong Kong concerns
- British trade officials’ anxious moments unfounded as £500 million agreement signed
- Strong statement on Hong Kong protest by UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt fails to scupper talks
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua (left) and British Chancellor Philip Hammond shake hands at London’s Mansion House. Photo: Reuters
Protesters flood the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in opposition to the government’s proposed extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
China ‘to avoid Trump attempt to play Hong Kong protest card’ at G20 talks with Xi Jinping
- A meeting between the two leaders has yet to be confirmed
- British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise concerns about the extradition bill in a meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters flood the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in opposition to the government’s proposed extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang