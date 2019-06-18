Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua (left) and British Chancellor Philip Hammond shake hands at London’s Mansion House. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China-Britain trade deal secured, despite UK’s Hong Kong concerns

  • British trade officials’ anxious moments unfounded as £500 million agreement signed
  • Strong statement on Hong Kong protest by UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt fails to scupper talks
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 1:52pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:11pm, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua (left) and British Chancellor Philip Hammond shake hands at London’s Mansion House. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters flood the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in opposition to the government’s proposed extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Diplomacy

China ‘to avoid Trump attempt to play Hong Kong protest card’ at G20 talks with Xi Jinping

  • A meeting between the two leaders has yet to be confirmed
  • British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise concerns about the extradition bill in a meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Catherine Wong  

Kristin Huang  

Published: 5:00pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:34pm, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters flood the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in opposition to the government’s proposed extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.