Chinese state media has been increasingly assertive in defending the country. Photo: Reuters
Chinese state media accuses US of ‘manufacturing’ idea it poses a strategic threat
- Commentary in party mouthpiece People’s Daily says there is no need for the two countries to be locked in confrontation
- Article also hits out at those to claim to have made America ‘great again’ and warns that failure to cooperate would be a strategic misjudgment
China and the US do not need to be locked in confrontation, the Communist Party’s official mouthpiece said on Tuesday.
The 6,000-character front-page article in People’s Daily was the latest in a series of increasingly assertive defences published in state media and argued that the world does not want to see China and America falling into a Thucydides trap – an idea devised by the US political scientist that a rising power challenging an established power can lead to war.
Published under the byline “Guoji Ping”, a pen name that means international commentary, the piece suggested America had “manufactured” the idea of China as a strategic threat.
“Cooperation between China and the US would be a blessing, but confrontation would be a curse,” the piece said.
“The world does not have a Thucydides trap, but if some people repeatedly fall into strategic misjudgment, then they may dig for themselves a Thucydides trap.
“The irony is that some in Washington arrogantly claim they are now ‘great again,’ but pretend to be victims when they talk about China, with strategic anxiety written on their faces,” it said, referring to US President Donald Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” slogan.
The editorial, which slammed Washington for confronting China on trade and suppressing Chinese companies such as telecoms giant Huawei, was the latest piece from Chinese state media in recent weeks calling for cooperation rather than “zero-sum thinking” between the powers.
Both sides have been locked in an evolving trade war, with billions in tariffs levied on both sides, that has spilled over into the technology front as the US government blacklisted Huawei on national security grounds.
China issued a white paper in early June placing the sole blame for the trade conflict – which centres on issues such as the growing trade imbalance, intellectual property protection, market access and cyber theft – on the United States.
In response, the US side released a statement condemning the “blame game” and accusing Beijing of back-pedalling on its trade commitments.
On the heels of the white paper, People’s Daily began pumping out daily commentaries rebuking US behaviour.
From June 3 to 13, the editorials criticised US protectionism for revealing “the true colours of some American politicians”.
Other state media outlets followed suit, stressing the importance of cooperation with the US but vowing that China would “fight to the end” if necessary.
A commentary last Friday from Taoran Notes, a social media account affiliated with official newspaper Economic Daily, warned countermeasures against the US could “become routine”, listing retaliatory steps including a planned blacklist for “unreliable” foreign entities.
The Communist Party’s top journal, the bimonthly Quishi, published essays on Sunday portraying China as holding the moral high ground.
People’s Daily’s latest editorial also argued that US politicians lashing out against China were grandstanding and warned of a dangerous “political correctness” emerging when it came to policy on China.
“More and more people feel that whether they are tough on China has become an indicator of their patriotism, which some in Washington helped create,” the piece said.
“Some people in the US have deep-rooted zero sum thinking and want to find enemies for themselves, so when they cannot find one, they manufacture one. Today, China is the ‘ideal enemy’ for the United States.”
Observers say there has been a hardening of voices in Washington on China, with many across the political spectrum agreeing in substance that Beijing has long engaged in unfair trade practises, such as forced technology transfers and lack of reciprocal market access.
Much of the debate centres on the effectiveness of Trump’s tactics, which critics argue rely too heavily on tariffs and tweets, while alienating long-standing US allies.
The People’s Daily editorial added China did not want to be the global hegemon and employed typical party rhetoric to insist it favoured “win-win” cooperation with other countries.
“As everyone knows, some in the US always want to package nakedly hegemonic behaviour as ‘upholding justice,’” the piece said.
“The only way to avoid strategic misunderstanding is to look rationally at China-US competition and cooperation.”
Cui Lei, from the China Institute of International Studies, said the latest piece was sending a signal ahead of the G20 summit in Japan, where Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet.
“China is prepared to fight, but it also hopes that by fighting it can promote peace,” he said. “But I think the effect is not that good because the ambiguity of the language may indicate to the US that inside China’s bones, it hopes for compromise.”
Wei Zongyou, an international relations scholar from Fudan University in Shanghai, said that the latest commentary highlighted Beijing’s stance that Washington was the reason for the current tensions between the countries and that China had no willingness to replace the United States.
“Both sides share common interests, so as long as they can respect each other’s core interests and come together from opposite directions, there is no problem that cannot be solved,” he said.
The Chinese government has scaled back efforts at curbing debt levels, instead turning to infrastructure investment and consumer spending as a means of encouraging growth, with the policies enjoying popular support among many scholars. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese economic reforms are ‘the only way out’ of US trade war, says veteran government adviser
- Li Jiange, who was secretary to former Premier Zhu Rongji, questioned Beijing’s approach to dealing with the trade war with the United States
- He said that the stimulus measures used during the Asian and global financial crises in 1998 and 2008 are not suitable to current slowdown
Reforms to China’s highly-leveraged economy are “the only way out” of its current economic malaise, according to a veteran government adviser, who questioned whether Beijing’s stimulus measures would be effective in riding out the trade war with the United States.
The Chinese government has scaled back efforts at curbing debt levels, instead turning to infrastructure investment and consumer spending as a means of encouraging growth, with the policies enjoying popular support among many scholars.
But Li Jiange, who was secretary to former Premier Zhu Rongji, said scholars are neglecting new problems facing China’s economy and suggested relying on the government to inject stimulus into the economy is not a good idea.
“The fundamental solution is reform and opening-up. That is the only way out for us,” Li told the Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance forum in Beijing.
“I have participated in several internal discussions in Beijing, it was interesting that the economists who suddenly advocated stimulus were the same ones who used to ask for deleveraging. They even felt reasonable to re-leverage the economy and they had many theories.
“It is like keep asking a very sleepy person not to stop drinking coffee, you might as well just let him sleep.”
Li, who was deputy director of China’s economic restructuring office from 1998 to 2003, urged the government to avoid repeating the stimulus measures they took to stave off the Asian and global financial crises in 1998 and 2008 as they are not suitable to current economic conditions or the current political atmosphere.
One example of Beijing’s new stimulus measures is the loosening of infrastructure project finance rules for local governments announced earlier in June. The central government increased the annual quota for raising local special debt to 2.15 trillion yuan (US$310 billion) in 2019, up nearly 60 per cent from last year, to boost infrastructure investment. These sorts of investments were instrumental in averting the worst of the crises in the 1990s and 2000s.
There are problems with officials' attitude, basically they do not want to take any actions
But Li suggested that it will not generate more jobs for university graduates and questioned whether officials have the right approach to tackling China’s economic challenges.
“There are problems with officials' attitude, basically they do not want to take any actions,” added Li, who joined a think tank under the State Council as researcher in 1984.
The trade war with the US has added to already existing concerns held by private and foreign enterprises operating in China, according to Li, who pointed to these two factors as obstacles to the effectiveness of Beijing’s stimulus measures.
This article appeared in the South China Morning Post print edition as: Veteran adviser calls for reform and opening up instead of more stimulus