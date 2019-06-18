A picture obtained from Iranian news agency Tasnim on June 13 reportedly shows an Iranian navy boat trying to control a tanker fire. Photo: AFP
China urges US not to open ‘Pandora’s box’ by putting more pressure on Iran
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi appeals for restraint after America sends 1,000 extra troops to Middle East following attacks on tankers
- Iran’s threats to violate nuclear deal in response to US pressure may force Beijing to rethink its strategy in the region
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before leaving the White House on May 14. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump to send 1,500 more US troops to Middle East as Iran tensions rise
- Purpose of deployment is to enhance protection of forces already in region
- Trump administration has claimed it has evidence Iran is threatening possible attacks on American interests or allies in Middle East
