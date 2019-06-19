The expected meeting of presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit follows setbacks in trade talks between their countries. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping targets ‘fundamental China-US issues’ in Japan meeting with Donald Trump
- Meeting at G20 could bring first positive development after setbacks in talks to end the two countries’ trade war
- But former US trade negotiator says expectations of the presidents’ discussions should be ‘kept in check’
President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump could discuss their trade impasse in a dinner meeting at G20. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping confirm G20 meeting and restarting of US-China trade war talks
- Trump tweets that he and Xi will meet at the G20 summit, while Xi is quoted as saying he will meet Trump to ‘exchange opinions’ on Sino-US relations
- Measured remarks from Beijing suggest efforts to protect Xi “from being seen as too eager to reach a truce”, says a former US trade official
