China’s blocking of Canadian pork follows speculation that it has been retaliating against Canada for its arrest of Huawei executive Sabrina Meng Wanzhou. Photo: AP
China halts pork imports from third Canadian firm as dispute deepens
- Frigo Royal shipment contains a feed additive banned in China, customs agency says
- Imports from Olymel and Drummond Export were blocked in April
Topic | China food safety
Hong Kong’s government ordered a cull of 6,000 pigs to prevent the spread of African swine fever. Photo: Warton Li
Pork price is likely to remain high in China as swine fever wipes out hog population – but that is music to WH Group’s ears
- Average prices may jump by 70 per cent to record levels in the second half of 2019, according to Chinese forecasts
- The prices of pork, fruits and vegetables – three key elements in the basket of goods for tracking inflation – soared in April at the fastest pace in six months
Topic | African swine fever
