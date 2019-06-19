Channels

China Gas Holdings' liquified petroleum gas storage facility at Xiaomen Island, Wenzhou, in the eastern province of Zhejiang. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

China turns to Iran to fuel its LPG habit, ignoring sanctions

  • Ship tracking data reveals Chinese buyers may be using a range of techniques to hide gas origin
Topic |   Iran
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:11pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:11pm, 19 Jun, 2019

China Gas Holdings' liquified petroleum gas storage facility at Xiaomen Island, Wenzhou, in the eastern province of Zhejiang. Photo: Handout
Shoppers and pedestrians walk past stores in the Sanlitun area of Beijing. Retail sales, a key indicator of consumer demand in China, grew by 8.6 per cent, up from April’s reading of 7.2 per cent, which was the lowest rate of growth since May 2003. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China economy slump goes on in May, with industrial growth lowest in 17 years amid US trade war escalation

  • Industrial production grew by 5.0 per cent in May from a year earlier, down from 5.4 per cent last month and the lowest reading since 2002
  • Retail sales grew by 8.6 per cent, up from April’s reading of 7.2 per cent, which itself was the lowest rate of growth since May 2003
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 3:14pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:32pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Shoppers and pedestrians walk past stores in the Sanlitun area of Beijing. Retail sales, a key indicator of consumer demand in China, grew by 8.6 per cent, up from April’s reading of 7.2 per cent, which was the lowest rate of growth since May 2003. Photo: Bloomberg
