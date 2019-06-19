Authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong “can properly handle” the dispute over the controversial extradition bill, according to US President Donald Trump. Photo: Sam Tsang
Donald Trump ‘right’ to stay out of Hong Kong extradition bill dispute, Beijing says
- US president showed the ‘right attitude’ by saying problem can be resolved by governments in Hong Kong and Beijing
- Trump describes protesters as ‘very effective’ in interview with Time magazine
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
The expected meeting of presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit follows setbacks in trade talks between their countries. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping targets ‘fundamental China-US issues’ in Japan meeting with Donald Trump
- Meeting at G20 could bring first positive development after setbacks in talks to end the two countries’ trade war
- But former US trade negotiator says expectations of the presidents’ discussions should be ‘kept in check’
Topic | US-China relations
