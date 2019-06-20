South Korean rail passengers watch TV footage of a previous meeting between Kim Jong-un and Xi Jinping at a station in Seoul. Photo: AP
Progress on the Kim-Trump talks or a new card for China to play? Five things to look out for when Xi Jinping visits North Korea
- The Chinese President’s trip to Pyongyang could help get peace talks back on track, but the closeness to his meeting with Donald Trump may also give him leverage in the trade talks
- Pomp and ceremony surrounding state visit will also highlight the historic importance of the relationship between the two countries
