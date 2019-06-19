CCTV6’s recent film choice seemed to reflect a softening in its tone towards the United States. Photo: Weibo
Chinese movie channel CCTV6 shows wartime love story as Xi Jinping and Donald Trump agree to meet
- Broadcaster appears to alter its scheduling to reflect positive mood after weeks of filling airwaves with all things anti-American
- Channel names Lover’s Grief Over the Yellow River, starring real life US-Chinese couple, its ‘Pick of the Day’
The last time the US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping met was in Buenos Aires in December. Analysts are confident that their meeting at the G20 Summit in Osaka this month can yield a freeze in the escalation of the trade war. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump to broaden agenda beyond US-China trade war for meeting at G20 summit in Osaka
- Osaka summit intended to pull bilateral ties away from brinkmanship that has dragged relations to lowest point in decades
- Trade war just one of the items on the agenda, analysts say, along with principles of relationship, North Korea, and Huawei
