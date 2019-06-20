Channels

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited China four times since March last year. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

The one big change in North Korea since a Chinese president last visited

  • Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons have given it more strategic room to manoeuvre, observers say
  • Xi Jinping’s two-day state trip is the first visit by a Chinese president to North Korea in 14 years
Topic |   North Korea
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 2:30am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:52am, 20 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping will make his first official trip to North Korea this week, after an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping to make first official trip to North Korea this week

  • Visit to take place on Thursday and Friday and follows repeated invitations from Pyongyang
  • Meeting could send a message to Washington that it still needs Beijing to play a part in denuclearisation of Korean peninsula, analysts say
Topic |   North Korea
SCMP

Sidney Leng  

Shi Jiangtao  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 7:42pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:02am, 18 Jun, 2019

