North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited China four times since March last year. Photo: AP
The one big change in North Korea since a Chinese president last visited
- Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons have given it more strategic room to manoeuvre, observers say
- Xi Jinping’s two-day state trip is the first visit by a Chinese president to North Korea in 14 years
Topic | North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited China four times since March last year. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping will make his first official trip to North Korea this week, after an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
Chinese President Xi Jinping to make first official trip to North Korea this week
- Visit to take place on Thursday and Friday and follows repeated invitations from Pyongyang
- Meeting could send a message to Washington that it still needs Beijing to play a part in denuclearisation of Korean peninsula, analysts say
Topic | North Korea
Chinese President Xi Jinping will make his first official trip to North Korea this week, after an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA