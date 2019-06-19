Chinese police escorted the family away from the Belgian embassy in Beijing, pictured, late last month. Photo: AFP
Belgian diplomat seeks ‘missing’ Xinjiang Uygurs who were led away from embassy by Chinese police
- Belgium says a diplomat will try to ensure that mother and four children are safe after they left the embassy under murky circumstances
- Family travelled to Beijing to finalise paperwork to rejoin father in Europe but were told they could not stay in the embassy
Topic | Xinjiang
Chinese police escorted the family away from the Belgian embassy in Beijing, pictured, late last month. Photo: AFP