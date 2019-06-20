Anti-tariff posters are displayed outside a US trade commission building in Washington on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping-Donald Trump meeting at G20 is good news, but trade war and its damage will linger, US business leaders predict
- Panellists agree that the use of tariffs isn’t the best way for Washington to solve its problems with Beijing
- ‘The notion that we’ll get a comprehensive agreement any time before the end of this year is doubtful to me,’ US Chamber of Commerce official says
Topic | US-China trade war
Bill Gordon, of Worthington, Minnesota, views his washed-out farmland. Photo: Xinyan Yu
US farmers swamped by trade war tariffs and unprecedented rains
- Heavy weather is killing spring plantings, compounded by loss of Chinese market
- The financial strain of low crop prices, aggravated by the poor weather and politics, may be escalating farm-related suicides
