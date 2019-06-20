Channels

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) is hosting Xi Jinping’s first visit to Pyongyang as Chinese president. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping lands in North Korea for first visit by a Chinese leader in 14 years

  • President is joined by wife Peng Liyuan, foreign minister Wang Yi, top diplomat Yang Jiechi and development chief He Lifeng
  • North Korean state media hails ‘Comrade Xi’ and lauds the ‘blood ties’ between the two countries
Published: 11:34am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:46am, 20 Jun, 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) is hosting Xi Jinping’s first visit to Pyongyang as Chinese president. Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping says China will continue to “firmly support” North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping gives North Korean leader Kim Jong-un his full support

  • ‘Traditional friendship’ between two nations will continue whatever the future brings, Xi says ahead of two-day trip to Pyongyang
  • Visit comes amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington, and stalled negotiations on the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula
Published: 2:10pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:52pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping says China will continue to “firmly support” North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP
