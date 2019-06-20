North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) is hosting Xi Jinping’s first visit to Pyongyang as Chinese president. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping lands in North Korea for first visit by a Chinese leader in 14 years
- President is joined by wife Peng Liyuan, foreign minister Wang Yi, top diplomat Yang Jiechi and development chief He Lifeng
- North Korean state media hails ‘Comrade Xi’ and lauds the ‘blood ties’ between the two countries
Topic | North Korea
Chinese President Xi Jinping says China will continue to “firmly support” North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping gives North Korean leader Kim Jong-un his full support
- ‘Traditional friendship’ between two nations will continue whatever the future brings, Xi says ahead of two-day trip to Pyongyang
- Visit comes amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington, and stalled negotiations on the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula
