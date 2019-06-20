Channels

China and the European Union discussed an investment treaty last week in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China-EU investment treaty talks ‘better than expected’ as Beijing woos US allies

  • Meetings about Comprehensive Agreement on Investment go ‘deeper than normal’, European diplomat says
  • China also signs significant deals with Britain as it shores up alliances during trade war with US
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 6:00pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:05pm, 20 Jun, 2019

China and the European Union discussed an investment treaty last week in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump at a welcoming ceremony in Beijing with China's President Xi Jinping in 2017. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China or the US? Europe’s ‘impossible choice’ in the trade war

  • The EU is a top trading partner of both China and the US
  • Bloc now in a difficult spot as Trump moves to ratchet up pressure on Beijing
Topic |   China-EU relations
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 1:00pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 4:27pm, 29 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump at a welcoming ceremony in Beijing with China's President Xi Jinping in 2017. Photo: Reuters
