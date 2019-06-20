Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Subi Reef, part of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea claimed by China. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Taiwan ‘watching’ as Liaoning aircraft carrier sails into South China Sea

  • Defence ministry has ‘precise information’ about movements and location of carrier and escorts on their current exercise
Topic |   Liaoning aircraft carrier
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 3:16pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:39pm, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Subi Reef, part of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea claimed by China. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s state media says it is unlikely aircraft carriers will ever be used to resolve maritime disputes. Photo: AFP
Military

Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning has no role to play in territorial disputes, Beijing says

  • Ship was en route to Pacific for routine exercise when spotted in East China Sea on Tuesday, state media says
  • PLA Navy has plenty of other military options to contest maritime conflicts over sovereignty
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 11:00pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:18am, 13 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s state media says it is unlikely aircraft carriers will ever be used to resolve maritime disputes. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.