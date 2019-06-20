Subi Reef, part of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea claimed by China. Photo: AFP
Taiwan ‘watching’ as Liaoning aircraft carrier sails into South China Sea
- Defence ministry has ‘precise information’ about movements and location of carrier and escorts on their current exercise
China’s state media says it is unlikely aircraft carriers will ever be used to resolve maritime disputes. Photo: AFP
Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning has no role to play in territorial disputes, Beijing says
- Ship was en route to Pacific for routine exercise when spotted in East China Sea on Tuesday, state media says
- PLA Navy has plenty of other military options to contest maritime conflicts over sovereignty
